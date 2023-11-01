Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 2,020,879 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,062,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,020,879 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.86% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $185,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 871.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 182,915 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 83,199 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

