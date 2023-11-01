Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 208,605 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,286,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,605 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 6.36% of CNO Financial Group worth $172,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $90,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,340 shares of company stock worth $1,186,421. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.12.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.