Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 208,605 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,286,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,605 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 6.36% of CNO Financial Group worth $172,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.
Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group
In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $90,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,340 shares of company stock worth $1,186,421. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.12.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.41%.
CNO Financial Group Profile
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
Featured Articles
