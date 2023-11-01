Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 30,504 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,504 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Booking worth $312,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,256.96.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,789.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,025.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2,861.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,771.32 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

