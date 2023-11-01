Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 315,462 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,827,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 315,462 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear makes up about 1.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 6.14% of Gildan Activewear worth $349,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.22. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $840.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.03 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.73%. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank set a $36.50 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

