Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 3,352,497 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,672,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352,497 shares during the period. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA makes up about 1.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $398,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 146,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 114,151 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($43.09) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.