Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 424,881 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 424,881 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 5.52% of AXIS Capital worth $253,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

AXS opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

