Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 461,784 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,688,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,784 shares during the quarter. Avnet makes up approximately 1.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 9.51% of Avnet worth $438,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Avnet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Trading Up 1.0 %

Avnet stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

