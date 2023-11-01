Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 50,703 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,703 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 6.76% of ScanSource worth $49,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ScanSource by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ScanSource in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $76,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,215.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Price Performance

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $35.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $760.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 2.37%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

