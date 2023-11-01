Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 51,273 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,273 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.50% of American Equity Investment Life worth $60,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $266,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,299 shares of company stock worth $30,415,632. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

