Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 514,297 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,647,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,297 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.00% of JELD-WEN worth $134,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,949,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,606,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,744,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,981,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.
JELD-WEN Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of JELD stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JELD-WEN Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
