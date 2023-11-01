Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 91,406 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 91,406 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.42% of Dana worth $84,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 109,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Dana Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31.

Dana Announces Dividend

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -55.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dana

Dana Profile

(Free Report)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.