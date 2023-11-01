Pzena Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 705,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,761,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Fortune Brands Innovations at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

FBIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

View Our Latest Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.