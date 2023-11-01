Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,339 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 4.09% of USANA Health Sciences worth $49,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson cut their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.70. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.24 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $141,069.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $141,069.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,169 shares of company stock valued at $272,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

