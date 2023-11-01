Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,213,781 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.57% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $209,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SKX opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

