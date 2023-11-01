Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $64,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

