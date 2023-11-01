QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,827 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,455 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.42. 558,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,913,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.