Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 3,705 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,246. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.7 %

CL stock opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

