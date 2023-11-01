Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 5,200 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $197,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.55.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

