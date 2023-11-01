Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,848,307. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

