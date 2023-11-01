Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 257,639 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $248,604,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,942.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,878.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,963.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

