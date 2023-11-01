Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,569 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 268.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $318,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,886.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,466 shares of company stock worth $7,217,712. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile



Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

