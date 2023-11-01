Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 11,037.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,385.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.41.

NYSE LEN opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $76.79 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

