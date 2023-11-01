Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Playtika at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 9.6% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 4.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Playtika had a net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

