Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 1,106 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,211 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.