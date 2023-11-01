Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 475 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $381.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.06 and its 200 day moving average is $445.93. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.61.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

