Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $63-66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.26 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get Radware alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Radware

Radware Price Performance

Shares of RDWR opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Radware has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $660.66 million, a PE ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.92 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radware will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Radware by 53.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Radware by 63.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Radware during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Radware during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radware during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.