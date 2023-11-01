Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of TD stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.