Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Get Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.