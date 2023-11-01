Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,520 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth $401,172,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BALL opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BALL. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

