Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

