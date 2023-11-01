Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $255.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.