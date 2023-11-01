Rathbones Group PLC Has $836,000 Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $43.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MXL. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

