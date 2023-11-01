Rathbones Group PLC Has $836,000 Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $43.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on MaxLinear
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MaxLinear
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.