Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $147.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

