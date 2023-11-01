Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 12,239 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

QAI stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

