Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 717 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ALB opened at $126.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.23. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.80.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

