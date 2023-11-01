Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 151.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. TheStreet cut shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.53.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

