Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 155,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GII opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $415.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

