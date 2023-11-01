Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Trimble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $528,745. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Up 1.7 %

TRMB stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

