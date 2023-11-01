Rathbones Group PLC Sells 139 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BX opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

