Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Corning by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

GLW stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

