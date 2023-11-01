Rathbones Group PLC Sells 2,135 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 120,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

