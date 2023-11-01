Rathbones Group PLC Sells 3,760 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 340.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 349.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $82.10.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

