Rathbones Group PLC Sells 3,995 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.4 %

BAM opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.