Rathbones Group PLC Trims Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 70.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMO opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $102.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

