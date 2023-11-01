Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 3.74% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Price Performance

FEUZ stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

