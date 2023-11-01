Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TopBuild (BLD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TopBuild (NYSE: BLD):

10/29/2023 – TopBuild was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2023 – TopBuild was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/13/2023 – TopBuild was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2023 – TopBuild had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $365.00 to $331.00.

10/5/2023 – TopBuild is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TopBuild Trading Up 4.2 %

BLD opened at $228.71 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $307.54. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.28.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TopBuild by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

