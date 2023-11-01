REDW Wealth LLC Sells 28 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.55 and a 200 day moving average of $397.93. The company has a market cap of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.90 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

