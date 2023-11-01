Redwire (RDW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Redwire to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RDW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 2,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,591. Redwire has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $174.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDW. Roth Mkm began coverage on Redwire in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 9,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $33,425.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,208,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,193,676.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 137,647 shares of company stock valued at $478,706 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

