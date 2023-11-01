Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 316.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.71%.
Research Frontiers Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ REFR opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Research Frontiers has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers Company Profile
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
