Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 316.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.71%.

Research Frontiers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REFR opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Research Frontiers has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REFR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

