Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 361.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049,329 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.65% of Resideo Technologies worth $68,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 685,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 125,074 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REZI

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.