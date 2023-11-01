Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.